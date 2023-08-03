New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in ASML by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $683.06 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $269.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

