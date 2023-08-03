New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WSM opened at $138.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.42.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

