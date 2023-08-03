New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,217,000 after acquiring an additional 185,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.4 %

CMC stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,210.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

