New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,049 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $104.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

