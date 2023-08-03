New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 5.5 %

CLF stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

