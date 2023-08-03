New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 140,906 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,906 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

SUM opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

