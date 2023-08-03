New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 35,343 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,211,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 787,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 208,358 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,541,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6 %

AXL stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

