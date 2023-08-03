New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 835 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mirati Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.