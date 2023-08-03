New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,220 shares of company stock worth $1,508,673. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

