New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,121,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.56. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

