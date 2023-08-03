New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,202,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,044,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 806,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

MMYT stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

