New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Middleby were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Middleby by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

MIDD opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.08. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

