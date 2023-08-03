New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

