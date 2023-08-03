New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

