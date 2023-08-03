New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Owens Corning by 99.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Owens Corning by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $141.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.