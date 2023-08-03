New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.