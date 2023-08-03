New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,515 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.28 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,865 shares of company stock valued at $498,982. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

