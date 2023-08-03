New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,898 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.
Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BBWI stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.