New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,016 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,229,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,485,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,099,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.