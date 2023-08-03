New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,161 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 427,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,590,000 after purchasing an additional 70,039 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $227.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.