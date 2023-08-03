New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,940 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1,207.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 125,293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CarMax Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.