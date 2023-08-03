New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,231 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,788 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

