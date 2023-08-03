New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 10.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 159.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGLD opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

