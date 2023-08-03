New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,549 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

