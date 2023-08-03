New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,269 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Down 1.4 %

Renasant stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Insider Activity at Renasant

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

