New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,515,562 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515,562 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BILL were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

