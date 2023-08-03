New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,730 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

