New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,750 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $189.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.14. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

