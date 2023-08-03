New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $8.68 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average is $223.41. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.