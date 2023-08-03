New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $246.66 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.22 and a 52 week high of $257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

