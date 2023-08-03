New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,601,000 after buying an additional 464,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,691,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $91.24 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $120.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

