New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

