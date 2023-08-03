New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,583,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 753,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 379,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGS. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 2.0 %

CSGS stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

