Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NCR stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

