Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 146.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

NYSE MTZ opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $122.58.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

