Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day moving average is $141.75. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

