Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,678 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 458.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $171.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.24 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRBY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

View Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $862,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,964,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,334,266.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $58,952.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $2,747.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $862,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964,989 shares in the company, valued at $133,334,266.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,352 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.