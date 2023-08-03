Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,460 Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Star in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Marcos Alvarado sold 16,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $276,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Marcos Alvarado sold 16,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $276,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,743 shares of company stock valued at $485,444 over the last quarter.

Star Price Performance

NASDAQ STHO opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93. Star Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($6.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

Star Company Profile

(Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.