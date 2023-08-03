Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 40.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $107.63 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

