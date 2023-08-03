Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $1,819,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,304,634.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,526,481 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $150.54 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

