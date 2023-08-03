Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $453,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.