Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities cut FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

