Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

ATR stock opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

