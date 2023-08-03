Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LiveRamp by 97.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $28.47 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

