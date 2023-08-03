Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,277,000 after buying an additional 87,347 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BOX by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,230 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

