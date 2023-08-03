Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.66. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

