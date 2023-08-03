Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 181.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dakota Gold news, Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired 26,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $82,547.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,646.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dakota Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DC opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dakota Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.