Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HGV. Bank of America started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.