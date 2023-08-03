Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

