Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

